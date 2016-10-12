Vaata, kui palju teenivad sinu lemmikseriaalide näitlejad

Esitatud arvud on hinnangulised, sest põhinevad just praegusel ajahetkel konkreetsest seriaalist saadava tasuga. Seega ei anna need numbrid edasi näitlejate kogu sissetulekut, vaid räägivad rahast ainult läbi konkreetsete saadete. Palganumber kehtib ühe seriaaliepisoodi kohta.

Komöödia

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit

Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit

Dwayne Johnson (Ballers) 400 000 dollarit

Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet) 350 000 dollarit

Emma Stone (Maniac) 350 000 dollarit

Jonah Hill (Maniac) 350 000 dollarit

Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit

Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit

Julie Kavner (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit

Draama

Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) 750 000 dollarit

Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) 750 000 dollarit

Mark Harmon (NCIS) 525 000 dollarit

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) 500 000 dollarit

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit

Claire Danes (Homeland) 450 000 dollarit

Tõsielu/jutusaated/uudised (aastane sissetulek)

Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy) 47 miljonit dollarit

Matt Lauer (Today) 22-25 miljonit dollarit

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) 20 miljonit dollarit

Bill O’Reilly (The O’Reilly Factor) 18-20 miljonit dollarit

Kelly Ripa (Live With Kelly) 16-20 miljonit dollarit

Miley Cyrus (The Voice) 13-15 miljonit dollarit

Adam Levine (The Voice) 13-15 miljonit dollarit

Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show) 13-15 miljonit dollarit

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live) 13-15 miljonit dollarit

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) 12 miljonit dollarit

Vaata suuremat tabelit siit.