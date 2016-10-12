Vaata, kui palju teenivad sinu lemmikseriaalide näitlejad

Esitatud arvud on hinnangulised, sest põhinevad just praegusel ajahetkel konkreetsest seriaalist saadava tasuga. Seega ei anna need numbrid edasi näitlejate kogu sissetulekut, vaid räägivad rahast ainult läbi konkreetsete saadete. Palganumber kehtib ühe seriaaliepisoodi kohta.
Komöödia
- Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit
- Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit
- Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) 1 000 000 dollarit
- Dwayne Johnson (Ballers) 400 000 dollarit
- Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet) 350 000 dollarit
- Emma Stone (Maniac) 350 000 dollarit
- Jonah Hill (Maniac) 350 000 dollarit
- Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit
- Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit
- Julie Kavner (The Simpsons) 315 000 dollarit
Draama
- Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) 750 000 dollarit
- Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) 750 000 dollarit
- Mark Harmon (NCIS) 525 000 dollarit
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) 500 000 dollarit
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit
- Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit
- Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) 500 000 dollarit
- Claire Danes (Homeland) 450 000 dollarit
Tõsielu/jutusaated/uudised (aastane sissetulek)
- Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy) 47 miljonit dollarit
- Matt Lauer (Today) 22-25 miljonit dollarit
- Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) 20 miljonit dollarit
- Bill O’Reilly (The O’Reilly Factor) 18-20 miljonit dollarit
- Kelly Ripa (Live With Kelly) 16-20 miljonit dollarit
- Miley Cyrus (The Voice) 13-15 miljonit dollarit
- Adam Levine (The Voice) 13-15 miljonit dollarit
- Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show) 13-15 miljonit dollarit
- Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live) 13-15 miljonit dollarit
- Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) 12 miljonit dollarit
Vaata suuremat tabelit siit.