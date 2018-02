Ikea tuleb välja veganitele mõeldud hot dog'iga

Ready for some tasty news? IKEA Food is testing a Veggie hot dog in the IKEA Malmö store in Sweden! If you're around, try it and tell us what you think of it. Adding a Veggie hot dog to the IKEA Bistro range is part of our ambitions to include more plant-based ingredients in our food offer. The final version of the Veggie hot dog will be available at IKEA stores in Europe from August 2018. #veggiehotdog #ikeafood

