Belgia õlletootja kutsub tagasi klaasikilde sisaldavad õlled

Bottles of Stella Artois beer, a brand of InBev, are displayed for sale at a store in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district June 12, 2008. InBev NV has offered to buy Anheuser-Busch Cos Inc for $46.3 billion, as it seeks to create the world's largest brewer with the biggest ever takeover of an alcoholic drinks company. InBev, whose brands include Stella Artois and Beck's, said on Wednesday it is offering $65 per share for Anheuser, which dominates the U.S. beer market with a 48.5 percent share. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA)

